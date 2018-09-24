Glam vs Leic Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Stephen Cook, Nicholas Selman, Jack Murphy, Kiran Carlson, Jeremy Lawlor, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Craig Meschede, Graham Wagg, Timm van der Gugten, Kieran Bull, Michael Hogan (Captain), Ruaidhri Smith

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ateeq Javid, Samuel Evans, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill (Wicket Keeper), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Tom Taylor, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Neil Dexter, Harry Swindells

