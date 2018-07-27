Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Gloucs vs Glam Live Scores: Check out Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan – Gloucs vs Glam Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan live score and live cricket commentary of Gloucs vs Glam cricket match played at College Ground, Cheltenham on Jul 27, 2018. Gloucs vs Glam match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Gloucs vs Glam Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 27, 2018

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard | Gloucs vs Glam Score Updates

The Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Glamorgan Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Colin Ingram (Captain), Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, David Lloyd, Usman Khawaja, Timm van der Gugten, Kiran Carlson, Lukas Carey, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Michael Hogan, Aneurin Donald, Ruaidhri Smith, Joe Burns

Gloucestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Andrew Tye, Michael Klinger (Captain), Miles Hammond, George Hankins, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Thisara Perera, David Payne, Liam Norwell, Matt Taylor, Thomas Smith, Chris Liddle, Kieran Noema-Barnett

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard.