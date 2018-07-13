Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Gloucs vs Som Live Scores: Check out Gloucestershire vs Somerset – Gloucs vs Som Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Gloucestershire vs Somerset live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Gloucestershire vs Somerset live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Gloucestershire vs Somerset live score and live cricket commentary of Gloucs vs Som cricket match played at County Ground, Bristol on Jul 13, 2018. Gloucs vs Som match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Gloucestershire vs Somerset highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Gloucs vs Som Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard | Gloucs vs Som Score Updates

The Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Somerset Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Johann Myburgh, Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Peter Trego, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory (Captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess, Ben Green

Gloucestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (Captain), Ian Cockbain, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Thomas Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Benny Howell, Thisara Perera, Liam Norwell, Chris Liddle

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Gloucestershire vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard.