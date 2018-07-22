Gloucs vs Dur Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Jul 22-25

Match Date: Jul 22-25, 2018

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Gloucestershire vs Durham Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (Captain), James Robert Bracey, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Craig Miles, David Payne, George Drissell, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Hankins, Jack Taylor, Daniel Worrall, Chris Liddle, Liam Norwell

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Tom Latham (Captain), Cameron Steel, Will Smith, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter (wk), Mark Wood, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, George Harding, Paul Collingwood, Gareth Harte, Ryan Davies, Ryan Pringle, Nathan Rimmington, Aiden Markram, Jack Burnham, Gavin Main, Matty Potts, Barry McCarthy, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, James Weighell, Matt Dixon, Michael Jones, Josh Coughlin

