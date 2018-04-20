Gloucs vs Glam Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 20-23

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 20-23, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Toss Report: Glamorgan won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Jeff Evans, Paul Raymond Pollard

Match Result:

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Live Scores | Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Live Scorecard

Check out the below Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan scorecard:

Gloucestershire 1st Innings 161-6 (58.2)

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

James Robert Bracey, Chris Dent (Captain), Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Benny Howell, Liam Norwell, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ryan Higgins, Daniel Worrall, Craig Miles, Chris Liddle, George Hankins

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Marchant de Lange, Aneurin Donald, Michael Hogan (Captain), David Lloyd, Shaun Marsh, Jack Murphy, Andrew Salter, Nicholas Selman, Craig Meschede, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Graham Wagg, Jeremy Lawlor, Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan, Colin Ingram

