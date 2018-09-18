Gloucs vs Nor Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 18-21

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Scores | Specsavers County Championship 2018

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Scores | Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire scorecard:

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (Captain), James Robert Bracey, Benny Howell, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Ben Charlesworth, Craig Miles, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Chris Liddle, Liam Norwell, George Drissell, Jacob Lintott, Daniel Worrall, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Graeme van Buuren, George Hankins

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ben Curran, Luke Procter, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Charlie Thurston, Joshua Cobb, Saif Zaib, Brett Hutton, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Tom Sole, Alex Wakely, Graeme White, Ben Cotton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rob Newton, Rory Kleinveldt, Rob Keogh, Richard Gleeson, Ben Duckett, Steven Crook, Doug Bracewell

