Gloucs vs Sus Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Jul 16-19

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Jul 16-19, 2018

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Live Scores | Gloucestershire vs Sussex Live Scorecard

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Gloucestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Chris Dent (Captain), Miles Hammond, James Robert Bracey, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Craig Miles, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Drissell

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Luke Wells, Philip Salt, Harry Finch, Luke Wright, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Michael Burgess, David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Will Beer, Delray Rawlins

