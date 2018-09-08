Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

GAW vs JT Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 8, 2018

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Scores | GAW vs JT Live Scorecard

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs scorecard will be updated here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Cameron Delport, Chris Green, Sohail Tanvir, Roshon Primus, Rayad Emrit (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Veerasammy Permaul, Sherfane Rutherford, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, David Miller, Andre Russell (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Steven Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Oshane Thomas, Samuel Badree, Ish Sodhi, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Andre McCarthy, Steven Jacobs, Ross Taylor, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson

