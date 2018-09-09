Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

GAW vs TKR Live Scores : Check out Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders – GAW vs TKR Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 30 will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on September 10 which is 18:00 local on Sep 9. We bring you here Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming, after the match GAW vs TKR highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

GAW vs TKR Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for GAW vs TKR live scores that is the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 live score and live cricket commentary of GAW vs TKR 2018 cricket match played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sep 9, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 9, 2018

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Scores | GAW vs TKR Live Scorecard

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders scorecard will be updated here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Cameron Delport, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Roshon Primus, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Green (Captain), Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Rayad Emrit, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Hamza Tariq, Anderson Phillip, Javon Searles, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller

Thank you for visiting our website for the GAW vs TKR Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the GAW vs TKR Highlights.