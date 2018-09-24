Ham vs Lancs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

Hampshire vs Lancashire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Hampshire vs Lancashire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Hampshire vs Lancashire Live Scores | Hampshire vs Lancashire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Hampshire vs Lancashire scorecard:

Hampshire vs Lancashire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Oliver Soames, Jimmy Adams, James Vince (Captain), Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (Wicket Keeper), Kyle Abbott, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Gareth Berg, Fidel Edwards, Aneurin Donald, Ryan Stevenson

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Brooke David Guest, Rob Jones, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Josh Bohannon, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester

