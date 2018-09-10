Ham vs Som Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 10-13

Hampshire vs Somerset Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Hampshire vs Somerset Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 10-13, 2018

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Hampshire vs Somerset Live Scores | Hampshire vs Somerset Live Scorecard

Check out the below Hampshire vs Somerset scorecard:

Hampshire vs Somerset Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Oliver Soames, Jimmy Adams, James Vince (Captain), Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop (Wicket Keeper), Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn, Fidel Edwards, Gareth Berg, Mason Crane, Sean Ervine

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Ben Green, Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Edward Byrom

