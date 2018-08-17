Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Ham vs Gloucs Live Scores: Check out Hampshire vs Gloucestershire – Ham vs Gloucs Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Hampshire vs Gloucestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Hampshire vs Gloucestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Hampshire vs Gloucestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Ham vs Gloucs cricket match played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Aug 17, 2018. Ham vs Gloucs match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Hampshire vs Gloucestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Ham vs Gloucs Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Aug 17, 2018

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Ham vs Gloucs Score Updates

The Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Gloucestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (Captain), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Andrew Tye, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Jacob Lintott, David Payne, George Hankins, Graeme van Buuren, Thisara Perera, Liam Norwell, Matt Taylor, Thomas Smith, Chris Liddle, Chris Dent, Craig Miles

Hampshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

James Vince (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop (Wicket Keeper), Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, Gareth Berg, Chris Wood, Dale Steyn, Ryan Stevenson, Sean Ervine, Kyle Abbott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Jacob Lintott

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.