Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Ham vs Sus Live Scores: Check out Hampshire vs Sussex – Ham vs Sus Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Hampshire vs Sussex live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Hampshire vs Sussex live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Hampshire vs Sussex live score and live cricket commentary of Ham vs Sus cricket match played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Jul 12, 2018. Ham vs Sus match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Hampshire vs Sussex highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Ham vs Sus Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 12, 2018

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Ham vs Sus Score Updates

The Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Sussex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Luke Wright (Captain), Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tom Bruce, Michael Burgess (Wicket Keeper), Jofra Archer, Laurie Evans, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Philip Salt, David Wiese

Hampshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (Captain), Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (Wicket Keeper), Gareth Berg, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson, Sean Ervine

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Hampshire vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard.