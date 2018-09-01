HK vs Oman Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Sep 2

Related Link: Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Hong Kong vs Oman Live Score as part of the Asia Cup Qualifier 2018. Follow this post for Hong Kong vs Oman Scorecard and get to know the Hong Kong vs Oman results that you need in this Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

Check online for Hong Kong vs Oman Scores in case you do not get to watch the Asia Cup Qualifier live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Hong Kong vs Oman Highlights and other Asia Cup Qualifier highlights. Below is our HK vs Oman scoreboard.

HK vs Oman begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 10 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

HK vs Oman Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Hong Kong vs Oman Live Scores

Check here for HK vs Oman Scorecard

Hong Kong vs Oman Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Hong Kong Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Cameron McAulsan, Anshuman Rath (Captain), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (Wicket Keeper), Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Arshad Mohammad, Christopher Carter, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Waqas Khan

Oman Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Vaibhav Wategaonkar, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Ajay Lalcheta, Muhammad Naseem Khushi (Wicket Keeper), Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Jayesh Odedra, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Fiaz Bhutt, Suraj Kumar

Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.