HK vs PNG Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | HK vs PNG at Harare (Mar 17, 2018)

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 17, 2018.

HK vs PNG match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea ICC WCQ 2018 match is the 9th Place Play off of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018.

HK vs PNG Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 17, 2018

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Toss: Papua New Guinea won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

HK vs PNG Live Score and HK vs PNG Scorecard as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores:

Papua New Guinea Innings 126-4 (32)

HK vs PNG Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Hong Kong Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat (Captain), Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (Wicket Keeper), Simandeep Singh, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan, Nadeem Ahmed, Ehsan Nawaz, Tanveer Ahmed, Christopher Carter, Aizaz Khan, Shahid Wasif, Waqas Barkat, Ahsan Abbasi

Papua New Guinea Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (Captain), Chad Soper, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Kiplin Doriga (Wicket Keeper), Charles Amini, Jason Kila, John Reva, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Alei Nao, Lega Siaka, Jack Vare, Vani Morea

