HK vs SIN Asia Cup Qualifier Live Scores | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018 Aug 30

HK vs SIN begins at 7:00 IST which is 9:30 local time. This is the Match 5 of Asia Cup Qualifier 2018.

HK vs SIN Scorecard | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Aug 30, 2018

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Hong Kong vs Singapore Live Scores

Hong Kong vs Singapore Squads | Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Hong Kong Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Cameron McAulsan, Anshuman Rath (Captain), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Scott McKechnie (Wicket Keeper), Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Arshad Mohammad, Christopher Carter, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Waqas Khan

Singapore Squad for Asia Cup Qualifier 2018

Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Rezza Gaznavi, Manpreet Singh, Chetan Suryawanshi (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Abhiraj Singh, Aryaman Sunil, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob, Aalap Asurlekar, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Sharan Swaminathan, Selladore Vijayakumar

