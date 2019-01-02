Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Dec 31, 2018
Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston
Toss: Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: DR Close, M Qureshi
Match Result: Brisbane Heat Women won by 58 runs
Player of the Match: GM Harris
Check out the below Hobart Hurricanes W vs Brisbane Heat W scorecard:
|Brisbane Heat Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|GM Harris
|st Redmayne b Knight
|32
|32
|3
|1
|100.00
|+BL Mooney
|run out (Hall)
|18
|14
|2
|–
|128.57
|SJ Johnson
|c Daffara b Phillips
|10
|11
|1
|–
|90.91
|*KLH Short
|c Moloney b Knight
|8
|10
|1
|–
|80.00
|JL Jonassen
|c Knight b Pyke
|15
|16
|1
|–
|93.75
|JE Dooley
|not out
|44
|30
|5
|–
|146.67
|LM Harris
|c Mandhana b Pyke
|1
|2
|–
|–
|50.00
|DM Kimmince
|c Hepburn b Phillips
|2
|4
|–
|–
|50.00
|L Wolvaardt
|c Moloney b Phillips
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|JL Barsby
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|HP Birkett
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 1 nb, 5 w)
|7
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|138
|Fall of wickets:
|1-56 (GM Harris, 7.3 ov), 2-57 (Mooney, 7.5 ov), 3-73 (Johnson, 10.2 ov), 4-78 (Short, 11.3 ov), 5-112 (Jonassen, 16.1 ov), 6-114 (LM Harris, 16.4 ov), 7-123 (Kimmince, 18.4 ov), 8-124 (Wolvaardt, 18.6 ov)
|Hobart Hurricanes Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Hartley
|3
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|–
|10.33
|Hepburn
|4
|0
|32
|0
|2
|1
|–
|8.00
|Pyke
|3
|0
|17
|2
|2
|–
|9.00
|5.67
|Phillips
|4
|0
|22
|3
|1
|–
|8.00
|5.50
|Moloney
|2
|0
|14
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
|Knight
|4
|0
|21
|2
|–
|–
|12.00
|5.25
|Hobart Hurricanes Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|SG Daffara
|lbw b Jonassen
|8
|12
|1
|–
|66.67
|SS Mandhana
|c Mooney b Jonassen
|3
|5
|–
|–
|60.00
|MC Hinkley
|c Dooley b GM Harris
|16
|25
|1
|–
|64.00
|HC Knight
|run out (Kimmince)
|2
|4
|–
|–
|50.00
|CL Hall
|c Mooney b Birkett
|4
|6
|–
|–
|66.67
|+GP Redmayne
|c Kimmince b Johnson
|9
|14
|–
|–
|64.29
|*SK Moloney
|c GM Harris b Johnson
|13
|12
|1
|–
|108.33
|V Pyke
|c Wolvaardt b Kimmince
|6
|8
|–
|–
|75.00
|ME Phillips
|b Barsby
|8
|12
|–
|–
|66.67
|BL Hepburn
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|A Hartley
|c Mooney b Barsby
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(2 lb, 1 nb, 7 w)
|10
|Total
|(all out, 16.3 overs)
|80
|Fall of wickets:
|1-6 (Mandhana, 1.3 ov), 2-13 (Daffara, 3.3 ov), 3-15 (Knight, 4.6 ov), 4-35 (Hall, 7.4 ov), 5-40 (Hinkley, 8.6 ov), 6-62 (Moloney, 12.5 ov), 7-62 (Redmayne, 12.6 ov), 8-78 (Pyke, 15.6 ov), 9-80 (Phillips, 16.2 ov), 10-80 (Hartley, 16.3 ov)
|Brisbane Heat Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Johnson
|3
|0
|14
|2
|–
|1
|9.00
|4.67
|Jonassen
|3
|0
|11
|2
|–
|–
|9.00
|3.67
|GM Harris
|3
|0
|8
|1
|1
|–
|18.00
|2.67
|Kimmince
|2
|0
|19
|1
|1
|–
|12.00
|9.50
|Barsby
|2.3
|0
|15
|2
|1
|–
|7.50
|6.00
|Birkett
|3
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|18.00
|3.67
Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana, Alex Hartley, Corinne Hall, Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Mikayla Hinkley, Sasha Moloney (Captain), Veronica Pyke, Meg Phillips, Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Erin Fazackerley, Rhiann O Donnell
Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Kirby Short (Captain), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Laura Harris, Josephine Dooley, Sune Luus, Georgia Prestwidge
