Match Date: Dec 31, 2018

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Toss: Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: DR Close, M Qureshi

Match Result: Brisbane Heat Women won by 58 runs

Player of the Match: GM Harris

Brisbane Heat Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate GM Harris st Redmayne b Knight 32 32 3 1 100.00 +BL Mooney run out (Hall) 18 14 2 – 128.57 SJ Johnson c Daffara b Phillips 10 11 1 – 90.91 *KLH Short c Moloney b Knight 8 10 1 – 80.00 JL Jonassen c Knight b Pyke 15 16 1 – 93.75 JE Dooley not out 44 30 5 – 146.67 LM Harris c Mandhana b Pyke 1 2 – – 50.00 DM Kimmince c Hepburn b Phillips 2 4 – – 50.00 L Wolvaardt c Moloney b Phillips 0 1 – – 0.00 JL Barsby not out 1 1 – – 100.00 HP Birkett did not bat Extras (1 b, 1 nb, 5 w) 7 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-56 (GM Harris, 7.3 ov), 2-57 (Mooney, 7.5 ov), 3-73 (Johnson, 10.2 ov), 4-78 (Short, 11.3 ov), 5-112 (Jonassen, 16.1 ov), 6-114 (LM Harris, 16.4 ov), 7-123 (Kimmince, 18.4 ov), 8-124 (Wolvaardt, 18.6 ov)

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Hartley 3 0 31 0 – – – 10.33 Hepburn 4 0 32 0 2 1 – 8.00 Pyke 3 0 17 2 2 – 9.00 5.67 Phillips 4 0 22 3 1 – 8.00 5.50 Moloney 2 0 14 0 – – – 7.00 Knight 4 0 21 2 – – 12.00 5.25

Hobart Hurricanes Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate SG Daffara lbw b Jonassen 8 12 1 – 66.67 SS Mandhana c Mooney b Jonassen 3 5 – – 60.00 MC Hinkley c Dooley b GM Harris 16 25 1 – 64.00 HC Knight run out (Kimmince) 2 4 – – 50.00 CL Hall c Mooney b Birkett 4 6 – – 66.67 +GP Redmayne c Kimmince b Johnson 9 14 – – 64.29 *SK Moloney c GM Harris b Johnson 13 12 1 – 108.33 V Pyke c Wolvaardt b Kimmince 6 8 – – 75.00 ME Phillips b Barsby 8 12 – – 66.67 BL Hepburn not out 1 1 – – 100.00 A Hartley c Mooney b Barsby 0 1 – – 0.00 Extras (2 lb, 1 nb, 7 w) 10 Total (all out, 16.3 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Mandhana, 1.3 ov), 2-13 (Daffara, 3.3 ov), 3-15 (Knight, 4.6 ov), 4-35 (Hall, 7.4 ov), 5-40 (Hinkley, 8.6 ov), 6-62 (Moloney, 12.5 ov), 7-62 (Redmayne, 12.6 ov), 8-78 (Pyke, 15.6 ov), 9-80 (Phillips, 16.2 ov), 10-80 (Hartley, 16.3 ov)

Brisbane Heat Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Johnson 3 0 14 2 – 1 9.00 4.67 Jonassen 3 0 11 2 – – 9.00 3.67 GM Harris 3 0 8 1 1 – 18.00 2.67 Kimmince 2 0 19 1 1 – 12.00 9.50 Barsby 2.3 0 15 2 1 – 7.50 6.00 Birkett 3 0 11 1 – – 18.00 3.67

Hobart Hurricanes Women 2018 Squad

Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana, Alex Hartley, Corinne Hall, Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Mikayla Hinkley, Sasha Moloney (Captain), Veronica Pyke, Meg Phillips, Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Erin Fazackerley, Rhiann O Donnell

Brisbane Heat Women 2018 Squad

Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Kirby Short (Captain), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Laura Harris, Josephine Dooley, Sune Luus, Georgia Prestwidge

