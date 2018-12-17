Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 18

Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Live Scores : Check out Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W aka the HBHW vs PRSW – Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 20 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Match 20 is scheduled to begin at 8:40 IST on Dec 18 which is 14:10 local time.

Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Live Scores | Women’s Big Bash League 2018

Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 18, 2018

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Hobart Hurricanes W vs Perth Scorchers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes Women 2018 Squad

Erin Fazackerley, Smriti Mandhana, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney (Captain), Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Veronica Pyke, Rhiann O Donnell, Brooke Hepburn, Alex Hartley, Hayley Matthews, Meg Phillips, Katelyn Fryett

Perth Scorchers Women 2018 Squad

Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Elyse Villani (Captain), Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Lauren Ebsary, Chloe Piparo, Kate Cross, Hayley Jensen, Hayleigh Brennan, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Emily Smith, Meg Lanning, Bhavi M Devchand, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting

