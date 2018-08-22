Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 22

Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 22, 2018

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scores | Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scorecard

Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Hubli Tigers 2018 Squad

Abhishek Reddy, Sujit N Gowda, Sunil Kumar Jain, Nitin Bhille (Wicket Keeper), Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar (Captain), Kranthi Kumar, AM Kiran, Darshan MB, Mahesh Patel, Anil I G, Shivraj S, Suraj Seshadri, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Rahul Naik, Mohammed Taha, Abhishek Sakuja

Bellary Tuskers 2018 Squad

Rohan Kadam, Swapnil Yelave, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Karthik CA, Abrar Kazi, CM Gautam (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ritesh Bhatkal, Pradeep T, Santhebennur Akshay, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Dega Nischal, Muthanna Nayak, Rohit Sabharwal, Manjesh Reddy, Rajat Hegde, Satish Bharadwaj

