Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 31

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Scores : Check out Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters aka the HT vs BB – Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Match 18 will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 match is scheduled to begin at 18:30 IST on Aug 31.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 31, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Hubli Tigers 2018 Squad

Mohammed Taha, Kranthi Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Sujit N Gowda, Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar (Captain), Darshan MB, AM Kiran (Wicket Keeper), Parikshith Shetty, Suraj Seshadri, Mahesh Patel, Abhishek Sakuja, Nitin Bhille, Anil I G, Rahul Naik, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Shivraj S

Bengaluru Blasters 2018 Squad

M Vishwanathan (Wicket Keeper), Robin Uthappa (Captain), KB Pawan, Pavan Deshpande, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Devaraj, Abhishek Bhat, Mitrakanth Yadav, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, K C Avinash, Pallavkumar Das, Sharan Gouda, Gaurav Dhiman, Azeem, Vineet Yadav, Chethan William

