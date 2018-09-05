Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Sep 5

Related Link: KPL 2018 Fixtures

Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores : Check out Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls aka the HT vs BB – Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 2nd Semi Final will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls T20 match is scheduled to begin at 18:30 IST on Sep 5. We bring you here Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the HT vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls KPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls live streaming, after the match Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls highlights and also for the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights.

Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls live scores that is the Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls 2018 cricket match played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Sep 5, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls highlights in addition to the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the HT vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights and all the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights online.

Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 5, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores | Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scorecard

Check out the below Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls scorecard:

Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Hubli Tigers 2018 Squad

Mohammed Taha, Abhishek Reddy, Sujit N Gowda, Sunil Kumar Jain, Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar (Captain), Darshan MB, Kranthi Kumar, AM Kiran (Wicket Keeper), Mahesh Patel, Anil I G, Nitin Bhille, Abhishek Sakuja, Rahul Naik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Shivraj S

Bijapur Bulls 2018 Squad

Naveen MG, Bharath Chipli (Captain), Mir Kaunain Abbas, Shishir Bhavane, KL Shrijith (Wicket Keeper), KN Bharath, Suneel Raju, Bhavesh Gulecha, KC Cariappa, KP Appanna, Suraj Kamath, Ruthraj, Majid Makkandar, Amar Ghale, Zahoor Farooqui, Ronit More, Anurag Bajpai, Rishabh Singh

Thank you for visiting our website for the Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the HT vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights.