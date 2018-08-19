Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 19

Match Date: Aug 19, 2018

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hubli Tigers 2018 Squad

Mohammed Taha, Abhishek Reddy, Sujit N Gowda, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vinay Kumar (Captain), Praveen Dubey, Nitin Bhille (Wicket Keeper), Kranthi Kumar, Mahesh Patel, Anil I G, Darshan MB, Abhishek Sakuja, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Naik, AM Kiran, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Suraj Seshadri, Shivraj S

Shivamogga Lions 2018 Squad

Liyan Khan, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Aniruddha Joshi (Captain), Nihal Ullal (Wicket Keeper), Rongsen Jonathan, Rohit K, Abilash Shetty, Kishore Kamat, Sharath BR, Bharath Dhuri, Prithvi Shekawat, Nishant Shekhawat, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, Aditya Somanna, K Hoysala, Srinivas Sharath, S S Shettennavar

