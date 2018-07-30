Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jul 30-Aug 01, 2018
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Toss Report:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Shorey, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Jalaj Saxena, Siddhesh Lad, Mihir Hirwani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel, Atit Sheth
Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Rudi Second (Wicket Keeper), Senuran Muthusamy, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Dane Piedt, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Malusi Siboto, Shaun von Berg
