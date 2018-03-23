Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)
|7
|7
|0
|457
|138
|65.28
|96.00
|2
|1
|2
|Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
|7
|7
|1
|319
|123
|53.16
|109.24
|1
|2
|3
|Calum MacLeod (Scotland)
|7
|7
|1
|303
|157*
|50.50
|86.32
|1
|1
|4
|Evin Lewis (West Indies)
|7
|7
|0
|289
|84
|41.28
|80.95
|0
|3
|5
|Marlon Samuels (West Indies)
|7
|7
|1
|287
|86
|47.83
|73.96
|0
|3
|6
|Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|88*
|55.20
|77.31
|0
|2
|7
|William Porterfield (Ireland)
|6
|6
|0
|274
|111
|45.66
|78.06
|1
|1
|8
|Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
|6
|6
|0
|252
|92
|42.00
|84.56
|0
|2
|9
|Tony Ura (Papua New Guinea)
|5
|5
|0
|251
|151
|50.20
|89.96
|1
|0
|10
|Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan)
|6
|6
|2
|237
|67
|59.25
|87.77
|0
|3
