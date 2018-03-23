ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Highest Run Scorers | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Stats

List of Leading Run Scorers in ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Statistics

Leading Run Scorer in ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 till Mar 22, 2018

Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) 7 7 0 457 138 65.28 96.00 2 1 2 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 7 7 1 319 123 53.16 109.24 1 2 3 Calum MacLeod (Scotland) 7 7 1 303 157* 50.50 86.32 1 1 4 Evin Lewis (West Indies) 7 7 0 289 84 41.28 80.95 0 3 5 Marlon Samuels (West Indies) 7 7 1 287 86 47.83 73.96 0 3 6 Kyle Coetzer (Scotland) 7 7 2 276 88* 55.20 77.31 0 2 7 William Porterfield (Ireland) 6 6 0 274 111 45.66 78.06 1 1 8 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 6 6 0 252 92 42.00 84.56 0 2 9 Tony Ura (Papua New Guinea) 5 5 0 251 151 50.20 89.96 1 0 10 Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan) 6 6 2 237 67 59.25 87.77 0 3

