ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Results

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table : Follow the latest ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table in this post. We bring you here the latest ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table updated frequently and the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Match Results right below the ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table. Know where your favourite ICC World Cup Qualifier teams are placed in the group stages in our latest ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Standings and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table.

ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table | ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table 2018 | ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table

The ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Check here latest updated ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 points table and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Team Standings and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 match results. Get to know how your favorite team is doing in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the below ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table 2018 and daily updated ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Match Results.

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Points Table | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Standings |ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table 2018

ICC WCQ 2018 Points Table of Super Sixes Matches:

Super Sixes Team Mat Won Lost Tied Pts NRR West Indies 5 4 1 0 8 0.472 Zimbabwe 5 2 2 1 5 0.420 Scotland 5 2 2 1 5 0.243 Ireland 4 2 2 0 4 0.474 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 0.343 United Arab Emirates 5 1 4 0 2 -1.950 Group A Team Mat Won Lost Tied Pts NRR West Indies 4 4 0 0 8 1.171 Ireland 4 3 1 0 6 1.479 United Arab Emirates 4 2 2 0 4 -1.177 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -0.709 Papua New Guinea 4 0 4 0 0 -0.865 Group B Team Mat Won Lost Tied Pts NRR Zimbabwe 4 3 0 1 7 1.035 Scotland 4 3 0 1 7 0.855 Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 2 0.038 Nepal 4 1 3 0 2 -0.893 Hong Kong 4 1 3 0 2 -1.121

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Match Results | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Scorecards |ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Results

Mar 4: Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates, 1st Match, Group A – UAE won by 56 runs (DLS Method Match reduced to 28 ovs due to rain delay target 170) – PNG vs UAE Scorecard

Mar 4: Ireland vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, Group A – Ireland won by 93 runs (DLS Method – Match reduced to 41 ovs due to rain delay, target 243) – Ire vs Ned Scorecard

Mar 4: Zimbabwe vs Nepal, 3rd Match, Group B – Zimbabwe won by 116 runs – Zim vs Nep Scorecard

Mar 4: Afghanistan vs Scotland, 4th Match, Group B – Scotland won by 7 wkts – Afg vs Sco Scorecard

Mar 6: Papua New Guinea vs Ireland, 5th Match, Group A – Ireland won by 4 wkts – PNG vs Ire Scorecard

Mar 6: Windies vs United Arab Emirates, 6th Match, Group A – Windies won by 60 runs – WI vs UAE Scorecard

Mar 6: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 7th Match, Group B – Zimbabwe won by 2 runs – Zim vs Afg Scorecard

Mar 6: Scotland vs Hong Kong, 8th Match, Group B – Scotland won by 4 wkts – Sco vs HK Scorecard

Mar 8: Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates, 9th Match, Group A – United Arab Emirates won by 6 wkts – Ned vs UAE Scorecard

Mar 8: Windies vs Papua New Guinea, 10th Match, Group A -Windies won by 6 wkts – WI vs PNG Scorecard

Mar 8: Scotland vs Nepal, 11th Match, Group B – Scotland won by 4 wkts – Sco vs Nep Scorecard

Mar 8: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 12th Match, Group B – HK won by 30 runs (DLS Method-Match reduced to 46 ovs due to rain delay target 226) – Afg vs HK Scorecard

Mar 10: Windies vs Ireland, 13th Match, Group A – Windies won by 52 runs – WI vs Ire Scorecard

Mar 10: Papua New Guinea vs Netherlands, 14th Match, Group A – Netherlands won by 57 runs – PNG vs Ned Scorecard

Mar 10: Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong, 15th Match, Group B – Zimbabwe won by 89 runs – Zim vs HK Scorecard

Mar 10: Afghanistan vs Nepal, 16th Match, Group B – Afghanistan won by 6 wkts – Afg vs Nep Scorecard

Mar 12: Windies vs Netherlands, 17th Match, Group A – Windies won by 54 runs (DLS method-Match reduced to 48 ovs per side due to rain) – WI vs Ned Scorecard

Mar 12: Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, 18th Match, Group A – Ireland won by 226 runs – Ire vs UAE Scorecard

Mar 12: Hong Kong vs Nepal, 19th Match, Group B – Nepal won by 5 wkts – HK vs Nep Scorecard

Mar 12: Zimbabwe vs Scotland, 20th Match, Group B – Match tied – Zim vs Sco Scorecard

Mar 15: Windies vs Afghanistan, 1st Super – Afghanistan won by 3 wkts – WI vs Afg Scorecard

Mar 15: United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, 2nd Super – Scotland won by 73 runs – UAE vs Sco Scorecard

Mar 15: Papua New Guinea vs Nepal, Play-off at – Nepal won by 6 wkts – PNG vs Nep Scorecard

Mar 15: Netherlands vs Hong Kong, Play-off – Netherlands won by 44 runs – Ned vs HK Scorecard

Mar 16: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd Super – Zimbabwe won by 107 runs – Ire vs Zim Scorecard

Mar 17: Nepal vs Netherlands, 7th Place Play off – Netherlands won by 45 runs – Nep vs Ned Scorecard

Mar 17: Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea, 9th Place Play off – Papua New Guinea won by 58 runs – HK vs PNG Scorecard

Mar 18: Ireland vs Scotland, 4th Super -Ireland won by 25 runs – Ire vs Sco Scorecard

Mar 19: Windies vs Zimbabwe, 5th Super – Windies won by 4 wkts – WI vs Zim Scorecard

Mar 20: United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 6th Super – Afghanistan won by 5 wkts – UAE v Afg Scorecard

Mar 21: Windies vs Scotland, 7th Super – Windies won by 5 runs (DLS method – due to rain) – WI vs Sco Scorecard

Mar 22: United Arab Emirates vs Zimbabwe, 8th Super – UAE won by 3 runs (DLS Method – Match reduced to 40 overs due to rain – target 230) – UAE vs Zim Scorecard

Mar 23: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 9th Super – – Ire vs Afg Scorecard

Check out ICC World Cup Qualifier match results below listed below and follow links for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 teams are performing through the ICC World Cup Qualifier Points Table above this section.