ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Wicket Takers

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List

Leading wicket taker in ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 till Mar 22, 2018

Safyaan Sharif (Scotland)

Player Mat Wkts BBI Avg Eco SR 4 5 1 Safyaan Sharif (Scotland) 7 17 5/33 13.94 3.86 21.6 0 1 2 Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands) 6 16 4/18 12.25 3.43 21.3 3 0 3 Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) 6 15 4/33 14.66 4.23 20.8 1 0 4 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 7 15 3/30 17.60 4.32 24.4 0 0 5 Jason Holder (West Indies) 7 15 5/53 18.13 4.53 24.0 1 1 6 Boyd Rankin (Ireland) 6 14 4/15 16.28 4.47 21.8 2 0 7 Norman Vanua (Papua New Guinea) 6 14 4/24 16.92 4.51 22.5 2 0 8 Mohammad Naveed (United Arab Emirates) 7 14 5/28 24.64 6.17 23.9 0 1 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) 6 13 3/26 15.76 3.53 26.7 0 0 10 Tim Murtagh (Ireland) 6 13 4/41 16.23 4.13 23.5 1 0

