Ind A vs Aus A Live Score | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Scorecard | Aug 23

This is the Match 5 of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018.

Ind A vs Aus A of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 begins at 9:00 IST.

Ind A vs Aus A Live Score | India A vs Australia A Scorecard

Match Date: Aug 23, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss: Australia A won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Yeshwant Barde, Krishnamachari Srinivasan

Match Result:

India A vs Australia A Live Scores | Ind A vs Aus A Scorecard

Ind A vs Aus A of India A Team Quadrangular Series will be updated here.

AUSA 151 (31.4 Ovs)

INDA 21/3 (5.4 Ovs)

Ind A vs Aus A Squads | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Squads

India A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Markande, Shivam Mavi

Australia A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Matt Renshaw, D Arcy Short, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris

