Ind A vs Eng Lions 1st ODI Scorecard | England Lions Tour of India 2019 | Jan 23

Check this post for Ind A vs Eng Lions 1st ODI Scorecard. This is the 1st unofficial ODI of England Lions Tour of India 2019.

Ind A vs Eng Lions 1st ODI match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ind A vs Eng Lions is scheduled to begin at 9:00 IST.

Ind A vs Eng Lions 1st ODI Live Scores | England Lions Tour of India 2019

Match Date: Jan 23, 2019

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India A v England Lions 1st ODI Scorecard

Check here for Ind A vs Eng Lions 1st ODI Scorecard:

India A v England Lions ODI Squads | Ind A vs Eng Lions 2019

India A Squad 2019

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

England Lions Squad 2019

Tom Moores, Alex Davies, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, James Porter, Will Jacks, Danny Briggs, Dominic Bess

