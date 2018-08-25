Ind A vs Ind B Live Score | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Scorecard | Aug 25

India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India A vs India B of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Follow here Ind A vs Ind B Live Score and check out the full India A vs India B scorecard in this post . This is the Match 7 of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind A vs Ind B Quadrangular Series Match, then you can always get the Ind A vs Ind B live scores and may be even the Ind A vs Ind B highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 and also for the India A vs India B Live Score.

Ind A vs Ind B of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 begins at 9:00 IST.

Ind A vs Ind B Live Score | India A vs India B Scorecard

Match Date: Aug 25, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Ind A vs Ind B of India A Team Quadrangular Series will be updated here.

Ind A vs Ind B Squads | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Squads

India B Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kulwant Khejroliya

India A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Markande, Shivam Mavi

