Ind A vs SA A Live Score | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 | Aug 27

This is the Match 9 of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018.

Ind A vs SA A of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 begins at 9:00 IST.

Match Date: Aug 27, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Ind A vs SA A of India A Team Quadrangular Series will be updated here.

Ind A vs SA A Squads | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Squads

South Africa A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Sarel Erwee, Gihahn Cloete, Rudi Second (Wicket Keeper), Khaya Zondo (Captain), Farhaan Behardien, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaun von Berg, Robert Frylinck, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Pieter Malan, Dane Paterson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto

India A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Markande, Shivam Mavi

