Ind A W vs Eng W Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 19

Ind A W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.

Ind A W vs Eng W Live Score | India A W vs England W 1st Practice Match Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 19, 2018

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: B Ashish, V Seshan

Match Result: England Women won by 45 runs

India A W vs England W Live Scores | Ind A W vs Eng W Scorecard

England Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate DN Wyatt b Yadav 13 14 2 – 92.86 BF Smith st Kalpana b Deol 50 38 9 – 131.58 TT Beaumont not out 57 41 6 1 139.02 NR Sciver c Kalpana b Yadav 2 3 – – 66.67 *HC Knight run out (Yadav) 52 24 10 – 216.67 +AE Jones not out 0 0 – – 0.00 NE Farrant did not bat KL George did not bat JL Gunn did not bat A Hartley did not bat D Hazell did not bat S Ecclestone did not bat AN Davidson-Richards did not bat A Shrubsole did not bat Extras (2 w) 2 Total (4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Wyatt, 5.6 ov), 2-76 (Smith, 10.6 ov), 3-93 (Sciver, 13.1 ov), 4-167 (Knight, 19.2 ov)

India A Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Reddy 4 0 33 0 – – 8.25 Pathan 2 0 14 0 – – 7.00 Yadav 4 0 37 2 – 12.00 9.25 Hemalatha 3 0 28 0 – – 9.33 Kumari 1 0 7 0 – – 7.00 Patil 3 0 37 0 – – 12.33 Deol 3 0 20 1 – 18.00 6.67

India A Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *S Meghana b Shrubsole 8 6 2 – 133.33 VR Vanitha c Hazell b Farrant 23 16 5 – 143.75 H Deol c Farrant b Ecclestone 5 6 – – 83.33 D Hemalatha b Sciver 41 32 7 – 128.12 TN Pathan c Jones b Farrant 0 2 – – 0.00 SG Rozario run out (Wyatt) 10 15 1 – 66.67 RP Yadav c Sciver b Shrubsole 17 20 2 – 85.00 A Reddy c and b Hazell 9 5 2 – 180.00 +RV Kalpana c Shrubsole b Sciver 7 6 1 – 116.67 KD Patil not out 6 7 – – 85.71 S Kumari run out (Shrubsole) 4 5 – – 80.00 MS Das did not bat P Bose did not bat P Priyadarshini did not bat Extras (1 w) 1 Total (all out, 20 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Meghana, 0.6 ov), 2-33 (Deol, 4.1 ov), 3-41 (Vanitha, 5.3 ov), 4-41 (Pathan, 5.5 ov), 5-57 (Rozario, 9.6 ov), 6-105 (Yadav, 15.6 ov), 7-110 (Hemalatha, 16.4 ov), 8-120 (Reddy, 17.4 ov), 9-123 (Kalpana, 18.2 ov), 10-131 (Kumari, 20 ov)

England Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Shrubsole 4 0 23 2 – 12.00 5.75 Farrant 3 0 21 2 – 9.00 7.00 Ecclestone 3 0 21 1 – 18.00 7.00 Sciver 4 0 26 2 – 12.00 6.50 Hazell 4 0 16 1 – 24.00 4.00 Davidson-Richards 2 0 24 0 – – 12.00

Ind A W vs Eng W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

India A Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Meghna Singh (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Monikha Das, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ravi Kalpana (Wicket Keeper), Tarannumbanu Pathan, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Arundhati Reddy, Sheral Rozario, Shannti Kumari, Radha Yadav

England Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Danielle Hazell, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt

