Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule
Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India A W vs England W of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Ind A W vs Eng W Live Score and check out the full India A W vs England W scorecard in this post . This is the 1st Practice Match of India women vs England women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind A W vs Eng W Tri Series Match, then you can always get the Ind A W vs Eng W live scores and may be even the Ind A W vs Eng W highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 and also for the India A W vs England W Live Score.
Ind A W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.
Match Date: Mar 19, 2018
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: B Ashish, V Seshan
Match Result: England Women won by 45 runs
Ind A W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series will be updated here.
|England Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|DN Wyatt
|b Yadav
|13
|14
|2
|–
|92.86
|BF Smith
|st Kalpana b Deol
|50
|38
|9
|–
|131.58
|TT Beaumont
|not out
|57
|41
|6
|1
|139.02
|NR Sciver
|c Kalpana b Yadav
|2
|3
|–
|–
|66.67
|*HC Knight
|run out (Yadav)
|52
|24
|10
|–
|216.67
|+AE Jones
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|0.00
|NE Farrant
|did not bat
|KL George
|did not bat
|JL Gunn
|did not bat
|A Hartley
|did not bat
|D Hazell
|did not bat
|S Ecclestone
|did not bat
|AN Davidson-Richards
|did not bat
|A Shrubsole
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 w)
|2
|Total
|(4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|176
|Fall of wickets:
|1-39 (Wyatt, 5.6 ov), 2-76 (Smith, 10.6 ov), 3-93 (Sciver, 13.1 ov), 4-167 (Knight, 19.2 ov)
|India A Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Reddy
|4
|0
|33
|0
|–
|–
|8.25
|Pathan
|2
|0
|14
|0
|–
|–
|7.00
|Yadav
|4
|0
|37
|2
|–
|12.00
|9.25
|Hemalatha
|3
|0
|28
|0
|–
|–
|9.33
|Kumari
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|7.00
|Patil
|3
|0
|37
|0
|–
|–
|12.33
|Deol
|3
|0
|20
|1
|–
|18.00
|6.67
|India A Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*S Meghana
|b Shrubsole
|8
|6
|2
|–
|133.33
|VR Vanitha
|c Hazell b Farrant
|23
|16
|5
|–
|143.75
|H Deol
|c Farrant b Ecclestone
|5
|6
|–
|–
|83.33
|D Hemalatha
|b Sciver
|41
|32
|7
|–
|128.12
|TN Pathan
|c Jones b Farrant
|0
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|SG Rozario
|run out (Wyatt)
|10
|15
|1
|–
|66.67
|RP Yadav
|c Sciver b Shrubsole
|17
|20
|2
|–
|85.00
|A Reddy
|c and b Hazell
|9
|5
|2
|–
|180.00
|+RV Kalpana
|c Shrubsole b Sciver
|7
|6
|1
|–
|116.67
|KD Patil
|not out
|6
|7
|–
|–
|85.71
|S Kumari
|run out (Shrubsole)
|4
|5
|–
|–
|80.00
|MS Das
|did not bat
|P Bose
|did not bat
|P Priyadarshini
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 w)
|1
|Total
|(all out, 20 overs)
|131
|Fall of wickets:
|1-9 (Meghana, 0.6 ov), 2-33 (Deol, 4.1 ov), 3-41 (Vanitha, 5.3 ov), 4-41 (Pathan, 5.5 ov), 5-57 (Rozario, 9.6 ov), 6-105 (Yadav, 15.6 ov), 7-110 (Hemalatha, 16.4 ov), 8-120 (Reddy, 17.4 ov), 9-123 (Kalpana, 18.2 ov), 10-131 (Kumari, 20 ov)
|England Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|23
|2
|–
|12.00
|5.75
|Farrant
|3
|0
|21
|2
|–
|9.00
|7.00
|Ecclestone
|3
|0
|21
|1
|–
|18.00
|7.00
|Sciver
|4
|0
|26
|2
|–
|12.00
|6.50
|Hazell
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|24.00
|4.00
|Davidson-Richards
|2
|0
|24
|0
|–
|–
|12.00
Meghna Singh (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Monikha Das, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ravi Kalpana (Wicket Keeper), Tarannumbanu Pathan, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Arundhati Reddy, Sheral Rozario, Shannti Kumari, Radha Yadav
Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Danielle Hazell, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind A W vs Eng W Live Score and make sure you do watch the Ind A W vs Eng W Highlights later on.