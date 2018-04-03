Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: England Women Tour of India 2018 Fixtures
Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Follow here Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard and check out Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Live Scores. This is the one-day Practice Match of England Women Tour of India 2018.
Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match begins at 9:00 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match, then you can always get the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match live streaming and may be even the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of England Women Tour of India 2018 and also for the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match live scores.
Match Date: Apr 3, 2018
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
Toss: India A Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Suresh Dhote, Prahlad Rawat
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check here for Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard:
India A Women Innings: 35-1 (12)
Tammy Beaumont, Alice Davidson Richards, Katie George, Bryony Smith, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Kate Cross, Tash Farrant, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole
Deepti Sharma (Captain), Devika Vaidya, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween (Wicket Keeper), Shannti Kumari, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Tanusree Sarkar, Radha Yadav, TP Kanwer, Kavita Patil, Sukanya Parida
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Live Scores.