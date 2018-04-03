Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard | Ind A W vs Eng W 2018 Live Score | Apr 3

This is the one-day Practice Match of England Women Tour of India 2018.



Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard

Match Date: Apr 3, 2018

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Toss: India A Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Suresh Dhote, Prahlad Rawat

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

India A Women Innings: 35-1 (12)

Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Squads | Ind A W vs Eng W 2018

England Squad for England Women Tour of India 2018

Tammy Beaumont, Alice Davidson Richards, Katie George, Bryony Smith, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Kate Cross, Tash Farrant, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole

India Squad for England Women Tour of India 2018

Deepti Sharma (Captain), Devika Vaidya, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween (Wicket Keeper), Shannti Kumari, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Tanusree Sarkar, Radha Yadav, TP Kanwer, Kavita Patil, Sukanya Parida

