India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India B vs Australia A of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Follow here Ind B vs Aus A Live Score and check out the full India B vs Australia A scorecard in this post . This is the Match 10 of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind B vs Aus A Quadrangular Series Match, then you can always get the Ind B vs Aus A live scores and may be even the Ind B vs Aus A highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 and also for the India B vs Australia A Live Score.
Ind B vs Aus A of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 begins at 9:00 IST.
Match Date: Aug 27, 2018
Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Ind B vs Aus A of India A Team Quadrangular Series will be updated here.
Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal, Deepak Hooda, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Jalaj Saxena, Kulwant Khejroliya
Usman Khawaja, D Arcy Short, Travis Head (Captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Ashton Agar, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris, Chris Tremain, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake
