Ind B vs SA A Live Score | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Scorecard | Aug 23

Related Link: India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Schedule

India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India B vs South Africa A of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Follow here Ind B vs SA A Live Score and check out the full India B vs South Africa A scorecard in this post . This is the Match 6 of the India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind B vs SA A Quadrangular Series Match, then you can always get the Ind B vs SA A live scores and may be even the Ind B vs SA A highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 and also for the India B vs South Africa A Live Score.

Ind B vs SA A of India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 begins at 9:00 IST.

Ind B vs SA A Live Score | India B vs South Africa A Scorecard

Match Date: Aug 23, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Toss: India B won the toss and chose to field

Umpires:

Match Result:

India B vs South Africa A Live Scores | Ind B vs SA A Scorecard

Ind B vs SA A of India A Team Quadrangular Series will be updated here.

RSAA 176/7 (37.0 Ovs)

Ind B vs SA A Squads | India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018 Squads

India B Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (Captain), Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

South Africa A Squad for India A Team Quadrangular Series 2018

Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Gihahn Cloete, Pieter Malan, Rudi Second (Wicket Keeper), Theunis de Bruyn, Farhaan Behardien, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind B vs SA A Live Score and make sure you do watch the Ind B vs SA A Highlights later on.