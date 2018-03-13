Ind vs Aus W 1st ODI Scorecard | Ind W vs AusW 2018 Live Score | Mar 12

This is the 1st ODI of Australia Women Tour of India 2018.

This is the ICC Championship match.

This is the ICC Championship match.

Match Date: Mar 12, 2018

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Toss: India Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: J Madanagopal, N Pandit

Match Result: Australia Women won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: NE Bolton

India Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate PG Raut lbw b Wellington 37 50 6 1 74.00 SS Mandhana c Lanning b Gardner 12 25 2 – 48.00 JI Rodriques c Healy b Wellington 1 8 – – 12.50 *H Kaur c Healy b Schutt 9 29 1 – 31.03 DB Sharma c Carey b Jonassen 18 25 1 1 72.00 V Krishnamurthy c Mooney b Wellington 16 19 2 – 84.21 +S Verma c Bolton b Jonassen 41 71 3 – 57.75 SS Pandey c Perry b Jonassen 2 6 – – 33.33 P Vastrakar c Haynes b Jonassen 51 56 7 1 91.07 P Yadav run out (Perry->Jonassen) 5 11 – – 45.45 RS Gayakwad not out 0 0 – – 0.00 Extras (1 lb, 7 w) 8 Total (all out, 50 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Mandhana, 9.1 ov), 2-45 (Rodriques, 11.3 ov), 3-60 (Raut, 17.2 ov), 4-83 (Sharma, 22.3 ov), 5-87 (Kaur, 23.2 ov), 6-110 (Krishnamurthy, 30.3 ov), 7-113 (Pandey, 31.4 ov), 8-189 (Verma, 47.1 ov), 9-199 (Vastrakar, 49.4 ov), 10-200 (Yadav, 50 ov)

Australia Womenbowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Schutt 10 1 37 1 4 – 60.00 3.70 Perry 7 0 46 0 – – – 6.57 Gardner 7 0 34 1 – – 42.00 4.86 Carey 10 2 28 0 – – – 2.80 Wellington 6 0 24 3 2 – 12.00 4.00 Jonassen 10 1 30 4 – – 15.00 3.00

Australia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate NE Bolton not out 100 101 12 – 99.01 +AJ Healy c Krishnamurthy b Pandey 38 29 6 1 131.03 *MM Lanning run out (Krishnamurthy) 33 38 5 – 86.84 EA Perry not out 25 26 1 – 96.15 BL Mooney did not bat RL Haynes did not bat AK Gardner did not bat NJ Carey did not bat JL Jonassen did not bat A Wellington did not bat M Schutt did not bat Extras (3 lb, 1 nb, 2 w) 6 Total (2 wickets, 32.1 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-60 (Healy, 9.1 ov), 2-128 (Lanning, 21.1 ov)

India Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Pandey 7 1 38 1 – – 42.00 5.43 Vastrakar 3 0 16 0 – – – 5.33 Sharma 6 0 47 0 – – – 7.83 Gayakwad 5 0 24 0 – – – 4.80 Yadav 8 0 49 0 2 1 – 6.12 Kaur 3.1 0 25 0 – – – 7.89

Australia Squad for Australia Women Tour of India 2018

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Nicole Bolton, Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa

India Squad for Australia Women Tour of India 2018

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Sukanya Parida

