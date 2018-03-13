Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the 1st ODI of Australia Women Tour of India 2018.
Ind W vs AusW 1st ODI begins at 9:00 IST.
This is the ICC Championship match.
Match Date: Mar 12, 2018
Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Toss: India Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: J Madanagopal, N Pandit
Match Result: Australia Women won by 8 wickets
Player of the Match: NE Bolton
|India Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|PG Raut
|lbw b Wellington
|37
|50
|6
|1
|74.00
|SS Mandhana
|c Lanning b Gardner
|12
|25
|2
|–
|48.00
|JI Rodriques
|c Healy b Wellington
|1
|8
|–
|–
|12.50
|*H Kaur
|c Healy b Schutt
|9
|29
|1
|–
|31.03
|DB Sharma
|c Carey b Jonassen
|18
|25
|1
|1
|72.00
|V Krishnamurthy
|c Mooney b Wellington
|16
|19
|2
|–
|84.21
|+S Verma
|c Bolton b Jonassen
|41
|71
|3
|–
|57.75
|SS Pandey
|c Perry b Jonassen
|2
|6
|–
|–
|33.33
|P Vastrakar
|c Haynes b Jonassen
|51
|56
|7
|1
|91.07
|P Yadav
|run out (Perry->Jonassen)
|5
|11
|–
|–
|45.45
|RS Gayakwad
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(1 lb, 7 w)
|8
|Total
|(all out, 50 overs)
|200
|Fall of wickets:
|1-38 (Mandhana, 9.1 ov), 2-45 (Rodriques, 11.3 ov), 3-60 (Raut, 17.2 ov), 4-83 (Sharma, 22.3 ov), 5-87 (Kaur, 23.2 ov), 6-110 (Krishnamurthy, 30.3 ov), 7-113 (Pandey, 31.4 ov), 8-189 (Verma, 47.1 ov), 9-199 (Vastrakar, 49.4 ov), 10-200 (Yadav, 50 ov)
|Australia Womenbowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Schutt
|10
|1
|37
|1
|4
|–
|60.00
|3.70
|Perry
|7
|0
|46
|0
|–
|–
|–
|6.57
|Gardner
|7
|0
|34
|1
|–
|–
|42.00
|4.86
|Carey
|10
|2
|28
|0
|–
|–
|–
|2.80
|Wellington
|6
|0
|24
|3
|2
|–
|12.00
|4.00
|Jonassen
|10
|1
|30
|4
|–
|–
|15.00
|3.00
|Australia Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|NE Bolton
|not out
|100
|101
|12
|–
|99.01
|+AJ Healy
|c Krishnamurthy b Pandey
|38
|29
|6
|1
|131.03
|*MM Lanning
|run out (Krishnamurthy)
|33
|38
|5
|–
|86.84
|EA Perry
|not out
|25
|26
|1
|–
|96.15
|BL Mooney
|did not bat
|RL Haynes
|did not bat
|AK Gardner
|did not bat
|NJ Carey
|did not bat
|JL Jonassen
|did not bat
|A Wellington
|did not bat
|M Schutt
|did not bat
|Extras
|(3 lb, 1 nb, 2 w)
|6
|Total
|(2 wickets, 32.1 overs)
|202
|Fall of wickets:
|1-60 (Healy, 9.1 ov), 2-128 (Lanning, 21.1 ov)
|India Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Pandey
|7
|1
|38
|1
|–
|–
|42.00
|5.43
|Vastrakar
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.33
|Sharma
|6
|0
|47
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.83
|Gayakwad
|5
|0
|24
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.80
|Yadav
|8
|0
|49
|0
|2
|1
|–
|6.12
|Kaur
|3.1
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.89
Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Nicole Bolton, Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa
Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Sukanya Parida
