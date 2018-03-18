Ind vs Aus W 3rd ODI Scorecard | Ind W vs AusW 2018 Live Score | Mar 18

This is the 3rd ODI of Australia Women Tour of India 2018.

This is the ICC Championship match.

This is the ICC Championship match.

Match Date: Mar 18, 2018

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Toss: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Nand Kishore, Anil Dandekar

Match Result: Australia Women won by 97 runs

Player of the Match: Alyssa Healy

Player of the Series: Nicole Bolton

Australia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate NE Bolton c and b Bisht 11 18 1 – 61.11 +AJ Healy c sub (V Krishnamurthy) b Yadav 133 115 17 2 115.65 *MM Lanning c Raj b Sharma 18 14 4 – 128.57 EA Perry c Verma b Pandey 32 60 2 – 53.33 RL Haynes run out (sub [V Krishnamurthy]->Verma) 43 39 5 – 110.26 BL Mooney not out 34 19 5 – 178.95 AK Gardner c Yadav b Kaur 35 20 6 – 175.00 NJ Carey b Kaur 17 15 3 – 113.33 JL Jonassen did not bat A Wellington did not bat M Schutt did not bat Extras (1 b, 3 lb, 5 w) 9 Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Bolton, 5.4 ov), 2-64 (Lanning, 10.3 ov), 3-143 (Perry, 28.1 ov), 4-239 (Healy, 40.2 ov), 5-242 (Haynes, 41.1 ov), 6-285 (Gardner, 45.3 ov), 7-332 (Carey, 50 ov)

India Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Pandey 9 0 61 1 – – 54.00 6.78 Sharma 10 1 50 1 – – 60.00 5.00 Bisht 7.3 0 38 1 – – 45.00 5.07 Vastrakar 5 0 44 0 1 – – 8.80 Yadav 10 0 54 1 1 – 60.00 5.40 Kaur 5.3 0 51 2 2 – 16.50 9.27 Meshram 2 0 25 0 – – – 12.50 Rodriques 1 0 5 0 – – – 5.00

India Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate JI Rodriques c Haynes b Gardner 42 41 7 – 102.44 SS Mandhana lbw b Gardner 52 42 10 – 123.81 *MD Raj c Haynes b Jonassen 21 38 1 – 55.26 H Kaur c Healy b Carey 25 26 4 – 96.15 DB Sharma b Perry 36 49 4 – 73.47 MR Meshram c Carey b Gardner 1 5 – – 20.00 +S Verma c Lanning b Schutt 30 35 3 1 85.71 P Vastrakar c Carey b Schutt 6 17 1 – 35.29 SS Pandey c Healy b Perry 0 1 – – 0.00 P Yadav not out 7 14 1 – 50.00 EK Bisht absent hurt Extras (1 b, 2 lb, 12 w) 15 Total (all out, 44.4 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-101 (Rodriques, 13.4 ov), 2-101 (Mandhana, 13.5 ov), 3-147 (Kaur, 21.5 ov), 4-179 (Raj, 28.5 ov), 5-182 (Meshram, 29.6 ov), 6-221 (Verma, 38.5 ov), 7-221 (Sharma, 39.3 ov), 8-221 (Pandey, 39.4 ov), 9-235 (Vastrakar, 44.4 ov)

Australia Womenbowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Schutt 9.4 0 54 2 1 – 29.00 5.59 Gardner 8 0 39 3 – – 16.00 4.88 Jonassen 10 0 41 1 – – 60.00 4.10 Perry 9 1 40 2 1 – 27.00 4.44 Carey 5 0 34 1 1 – 30.00 6.80 Wellington 3 0 24 0 1 – – 8.00

Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Squads | Ind W vs AusW 2018

Australia Squad for Australia Women Tour of India 2018

Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani

India Squad for Australia Women Tour of India 2018

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (Captain), Mona Meshram, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sukanya Parida, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Scorecard