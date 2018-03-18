Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Australia Women Tour of India 2018 Fixtures
Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Follow here Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Scorecard and check out Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Live Scores. This is the 3rd ODI of Australia Women Tour of India 2018.
Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI begins at 9:00 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI, then you can always get the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI live streaming and may be even the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Australia Women Tour of India 2018 and also for the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI live scores.
This is the ICC Championship match.
Match Date: Mar 18, 2018
Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Toss: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Nand Kishore, Anil Dandekar
Match Result: Australia Women won by 97 runs
Player of the Match: Alyssa Healy
Player of the Series: Nicole Bolton
Check here for Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Scorecard:
|Australia Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|NE Bolton
|c and b Bisht
|11
|18
|1
|–
|61.11
|+AJ Healy
|c sub (V Krishnamurthy) b Yadav
|133
|115
|17
|2
|115.65
|*MM Lanning
|c Raj b Sharma
|18
|14
|4
|–
|128.57
|EA Perry
|c Verma b Pandey
|32
|60
|2
|–
|53.33
|RL Haynes
|run out (sub [V Krishnamurthy]->Verma)
|43
|39
|5
|–
|110.26
|BL Mooney
|not out
|34
|19
|5
|–
|178.95
|AK Gardner
|c Yadav b Kaur
|35
|20
|6
|–
|175.00
|NJ Carey
|b Kaur
|17
|15
|3
|–
|113.33
|JL Jonassen
|did not bat
|A Wellington
|did not bat
|M Schutt
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 3 lb, 5 w)
|9
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|332
|Fall of wickets:
|1-19 (Bolton, 5.4 ov), 2-64 (Lanning, 10.3 ov), 3-143 (Perry, 28.1 ov), 4-239 (Healy, 40.2 ov), 5-242 (Haynes, 41.1 ov), 6-285 (Gardner, 45.3 ov), 7-332 (Carey, 50 ov)
|India Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Pandey
|9
|0
|61
|1
|–
|–
|54.00
|6.78
|Sharma
|10
|1
|50
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|5.00
|Bisht
|7.3
|0
|38
|1
|–
|–
|45.00
|5.07
|Vastrakar
|5
|0
|44
|0
|1
|–
|–
|8.80
|Yadav
|10
|0
|54
|1
|1
|–
|60.00
|5.40
|Kaur
|5.3
|0
|51
|2
|2
|–
|16.50
|9.27
|Meshram
|2
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|–
|12.50
|Rodriques
|1
|0
|5
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.00
|India Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|JI Rodriques
|c Haynes b Gardner
|42
|41
|7
|–
|102.44
|SS Mandhana
|lbw b Gardner
|52
|42
|10
|–
|123.81
|*MD Raj
|c Haynes b Jonassen
|21
|38
|1
|–
|55.26
|H Kaur
|c Healy b Carey
|25
|26
|4
|–
|96.15
|DB Sharma
|b Perry
|36
|49
|4
|–
|73.47
|MR Meshram
|c Carey b Gardner
|1
|5
|–
|–
|20.00
|+S Verma
|c Lanning b Schutt
|30
|35
|3
|1
|85.71
|P Vastrakar
|c Carey b Schutt
|6
|17
|1
|–
|35.29
|SS Pandey
|c Healy b Perry
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|P Yadav
|not out
|7
|14
|1
|–
|50.00
|EK Bisht
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(1 b, 2 lb, 12 w)
|15
|Total
|(all out, 44.4 overs)
|235
|Fall of wickets:
|1-101 (Rodriques, 13.4 ov), 2-101 (Mandhana, 13.5 ov), 3-147 (Kaur, 21.5 ov), 4-179 (Raj, 28.5 ov), 5-182 (Meshram, 29.6 ov), 6-221 (Verma, 38.5 ov), 7-221 (Sharma, 39.3 ov), 8-221 (Pandey, 39.4 ov), 9-235 (Vastrakar, 44.4 ov)
|Australia Womenbowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Schutt
|9.4
|0
|54
|2
|1
|–
|29.00
|5.59
|Gardner
|8
|0
|39
|3
|–
|–
|16.00
|4.88
|Jonassen
|10
|0
|41
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|4.10
|Perry
|9
|1
|40
|2
|1
|–
|27.00
|4.44
|Carey
|5
|0
|34
|1
|1
|–
|30.00
|6.80
|Wellington
|3
|0
|24
|0
|1
|–
|–
|8.00
Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani
Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (Captain), Mona Meshram, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sukanya Parida, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ind W vs AusW 3rd ODI Live Scores.