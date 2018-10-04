Ind vs WI 1st Test Live Score | Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard 2018

Match Date: Oct 4-8, 2018

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Toss Report: India won the toss and decided to bat

Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Nigel Llong (England)

Match Result: Stumps on Day 1

Man of the Match:

India first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Prithvi Shaw c and b Bishoo 134 154 19 – Lokesh Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0 4 – – Cheteshwar Pujara c Dowrich b Lewis 86 130 14 – Virat Kohli (C) not out 72 137 4 – Ajinkya Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41 92 5 – Rishabh Pant (WK) not out 17 21 1 1 R Ashwin still to bat Ravindra Jadeja still to bat Kuldeep Yadav still to bat Umesh Yadav still to bat Mohammed Shami still to bat Extras 14 (9 b, 1 lb, 4 nb) Total 364/4 (89 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Rahul, 0.6 ov), 2-209 (Pujara, 42.6 ov), 3-232 (Shaw, 50.2 ov), 4-337 (Rahane, 83.3 ov)

West Indies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Gabriel 18 1 66 1 – 2 Paul 10 1 41 0 – 2 Lewis 12 0 56 1 – – Bishoo 30 1 113 1 – – Chase 16 0 67 1 – – Brathwaite 3 0 11 0 – –

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Kieran Powell Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope Roston Chase Sunil Ambris Shane Dowrich (WK) Devendra Bishoo Keemo Paul Sherman Lewis Shannon Gabriel

Ind vs WI 1st Test Squads | Ind vs WI 2018

India Squad for West Indies Tour of India 2018

Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Squad for West Indies Tour of India 2018

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican

