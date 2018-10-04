Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Ind vs WI 1st Test Live Score : Welcome to the Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the Ind vs WI 2018, West Indies Tour of India 2018. Do watch out for the Ind vs WI 1st Test Highlights once the match is over.
Get all the details you need from the India vs West Indies 1st Test from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot through our Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard and catch up with the action from the Ind vs WI 1st Test Live Scores.
Ind vs WI 1st Test begins at 9:30 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind vs WI 1st Test, then you can always get the Ind vs WI 1st Test live scores, follow the Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard and may be even the Ind vs WI 1st Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Ind vs WI 2018, West Indies Tour of India 2018 and also for the Ind vs WI 1st Test live scores.
Match Date: Oct 4-8, 2018
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Toss Report: India won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: Ian Gould (England) and Nigel Llong (England)
Match Result: Stumps on Day 1
Man of the Match:
Check below the Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard of the India vs West Indies 1st Test :
|India first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Prithvi Shaw
|c and b Bishoo
|134
|154
|19
|–
|Lokesh Rahul
|lbw b Gabriel
|0
|4
|–
|–
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|c Dowrich b Lewis
|86
|130
|14
|–
|Virat Kohli (C)
|not out
|72
|137
|4
|–
|Ajinkya Rahane
|c Dowrich b Chase
|41
|92
|5
|–
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|not out
|17
|21
|1
|1
|R Ashwin
|still to bat
|Ravindra Jadeja
|still to bat
|Kuldeep Yadav
|still to bat
|Umesh Yadav
|still to bat
|Mohammed Shami
|still to bat
|Extras
|14 (9 b, 1 lb, 4 nb)
|Total
|364/4 (89 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Rahul, 0.6 ov), 2-209 (Pujara, 42.6 ov), 3-232 (Shaw, 50.2 ov), 4-337 (Rahane, 83.3 ov)
|West Indies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Gabriel
|18
|1
|66
|1
|–
|2
|Paul
|10
|1
|41
|0
|–
|2
|Lewis
|12
|0
|56
|1
|–
|–
|Bishoo
|30
|1
|113
|1
|–
|–
|Chase
|16
|0
|67
|1
|–
|–
|Brathwaite
|3
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|West Indies
|Kraigg Brathwaite (C)
|Kieran Powell
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Shai Hope
|Roston Chase
|Sunil Ambris
|Shane Dowrich (WK)
|Devendra Bishoo
|Keemo Paul
|Sherman Lewis
|Shannon Gabriel
Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind vs WI 1st Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ind vs WI 1st Test Live Scores of Ind vs WI 2018. And do remember to watch the Ind vs WI 1st Test highlights online.