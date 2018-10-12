Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Score | Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard 2018

Related Link: West Indies tour of India 2018 Schedule

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Score : Welcome to the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the Ind vs WI 2018, West Indies Tour of India 2018. Do watch out for the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the India vs West Indies 2nd Test from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad through our Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard and catch up with the action from the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Scores.

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Scores | Ind vs WI 2nd Test Highlights

Ind vs WI 2nd Test begins at 9:30 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind vs WI 2nd Test, then you can always get the Ind vs WI 2nd Test live scores, follow the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard and may be even the Ind vs WI 2nd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Ind vs WI 2018, West Indies Tour of India 2018 and also for the Ind vs WI 2nd Test live scores.

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard | Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 12-16, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Scores | Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard

Check below the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test :

Windies 1st Innings: 162-5 (53.1)

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Squads | Ind vs WI 2018

India Squad for West Indies Tour of India 2018

Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami

West Indies Squad for West Indies Tour of India 2018

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Keemo Paul, Sherman Lewis, Jahmar Hamilton, Kemar Roach

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Scores of Ind vs WI 2018. And do remember to watch the Ind vs WI 2nd Test highlights online.