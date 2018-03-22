Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule
Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India Women vs Australia Women of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Ind W vs Aus W Live Score and check out the full India Women vs Australia Women scorecard in this post . This is the Match 1 of India Women vs Australia Women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind W vs Aus W Tri Series Match, then you can always get the Ind W vs Aus W live scores and may be even the Ind W vs Aus W highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 and also for the India Women vs Australia Women Live Score.
Ind W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.
Match Date: Mar 22, 2018
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Ind W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series will be updated here.
Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Rumeli Dhar, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram
Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind W vs Aus W Live Score and make sure you do watch the Ind W vs Aus W Highlights later on.