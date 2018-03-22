Ind W vs Aus W Match 1 Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 22

Related Link: Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule

Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India Women vs Australia Women of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Ind W vs Aus W Live Score and check out the full India Women vs Australia Women scorecard in this post . This is the Match 1 of India Women vs Australia Women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind W vs Aus W Tri Series Match, then you can always get the Ind W vs Aus W live scores and may be even the Ind W vs Aus W highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 and also for the India Women vs Australia Women Live Score.

Ind W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.

Ind W vs Aus W Live Score | India Women vs Australia Women Match 1 Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 22, 2018

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores | Ind W vs Aus W Scorecard

Ind W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series will be updated here.

Ind W vs Aus W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

India Women Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Rumeli Dhar, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram

Australia Women Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind W vs Aus W Live Score and make sure you do watch the Ind W vs Aus W Highlights later on.