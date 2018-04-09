Ind W vs Eng W 2nd ODI Scorecard | Ind W vs Eng W 2018 Live Score | Apr 9

Ind W vs Eng W 2nd ODI Scorecard | Ind W vs Eng W 2nd ODI Match Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 9, 2018

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Ind W vs Eng W 2nd ODI Squads | Ind W vs Eng W 2018

England Squad for England Women Tour of India 2018

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson Richards, Anya Shrubsole(c), Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Heather Knight, Kate Cross, Natasha Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Bryony Smith

India Squad for England Women Tour of India 2018

Devika Vaidya, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

