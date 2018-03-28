Ind W vs Eng W Match 6 Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 29

Related Link: Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule

Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the India Women vs England Women of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Ind W vs Eng W Live Score and check out the full India Women vs England Women scorecard in this post . This is the Match 6 of India Women vs England Women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ind W vs Eng W Tri Series Match, then you can always get the Ind W vs Eng W live scores and may be even the Ind W vs Eng W highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 and also for the India Women vs England Women Live Score.

Ind W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.

Ind W vs Eng W Live Score | India Women vs England Women Match 6 Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 29, 2018

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India Women vs England Women Live Scores | Ind W vs Eng W Scorecard

Ind W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series will be updated here.

Ind W vs Eng W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

England Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Alice Davidson Richards, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Kate Cross

India Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ind W vs Eng W Live Score and make sure you do watch the Ind W vs Eng W Highlights later on.