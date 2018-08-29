India Blue vs India Green Live Scorecard | Duleep Trophy Live Scores | Aug 29-Sep 1, 2018

India Blue vs India Green Duleep Trophy League begins at 13:30 IST.

Match Date: Aug 29-Sep 1, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

India Blue vs India Green Duleep Trophy 2018 Squads | Duleep Trophy 2018 Teams

India Green Duleep Trophy Squad 2018

Priyank Panchal, Prashant Chopra, Sudip Chatterjee, Baba Indrajith, Parthiv Patel (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jalaj Saxena, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Vikas Mishra, Ashok Dinda, Ankit Rajpoot, Atit Sheth, Karn Sharma, Vishnu Solanki

India Blue Duleep Trophy Squad 2018

Abhishek Raman, Faiz Fazal (Captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akshay Wakhare, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ganesh Satish, Nikhil Gangta, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi

