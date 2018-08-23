India Red vs India Blue Live Scorecard | Duleep Trophy Live Scores | Aug 23-26, 2018

India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy 2018, Match 2 at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

This is the Duleep Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket.

India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy League begins at 13:30 IST.

India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy Scorecard

Match Date: Aug 23-26, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

India Red vs India Blue Live Scores | India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated India Red vs India Blue live scores.

India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy 2018 Squads | Duleep Trophy 2018 Teams

India Red Duleep Trophy Squad 2018

Sanjay Ramaswamy, Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Baba Aparajith, Ashutosh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mihir Hirwani, Yarra Prithviraj, Ishan Porel, Bavanaka Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta, Parvez Rasool, Abhimanyu Mithun

India Blue Duleep Trophy Squad 2018

Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, Nikhil Gangta, Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wakhare

India Red vs India Blue Duleep Trophy 2018