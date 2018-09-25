India vs Afghanistan Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 25

This is the Super 4, Match 5 of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.

Ind vs Afg match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST.

India vs Afghanistan Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 25, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Afghanistan Live Scorecard

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

India Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf