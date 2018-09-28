India vs Bangladesh Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 28

This is the Final of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.

Ind vs Ban match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST.

India vs Bangladesh Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 28, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss: India won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard

Bangladesh innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Liton Das (WK) st Dhoni b Yadav 121 117 12 2 Mehedi Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav 32 59 3 – Imrul Kayes lbw b Chahal 2 12 – – Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav 5 9 1 – Mithun Ali run out (Jadeja/Chahal) 2 4 – – Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Yadav 4 16 – – Soumya Sarkar run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 33 45 1 1 Mashrafe Mortaza (C) st Dhoni b Yadav 7 9 – 1 Nazmul Islam run out (sub [Manish Pandey]) 7 13 – – Mustafizur Rahman not out 2 5 – – Rubel Hossain b Bumrah 0 2 – – Extras 7 (2 lb, 5 w) Total 222 all out (48.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-120 (Mehedi Hasan, 20.5 ov), 2-128 (Imrul Kayes, 23.5 ov), 3-137 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 26.5 ov), 4-139 (Mithun Ali, 27.6 ov), 5-151 (Mahmudullah, 32.2 ov), 6-188 (Liton Das, 40.6 ov), 7-196 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 42.5 ov), 8-213 (Nazmul Islam, 46.4 ov), 9-222 (Soumya Sarkar, 48.1 ov), 10-222 (Rubel Hossain, 48.3 ov)

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 33 0 1 – Bumrah 8.3 0 39 1 2 – Chahal 8 1 31 1 1 – Yadav 10 0 45 3 – – Jadeja 6 0 31 0 – – Jadhav 9 0 41 2 1 –

India RG Sharma (C) S Dhawan AT Rayudu KD Karthik MS Dhoni (WK) KM Jadhav RA Jadeja K Yadav YS Chahal Bhuvneshwar Kumar JJ Bumrah

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

India Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto