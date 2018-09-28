Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the Final of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.
Ind vs Ban match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST.
Match Date: Sep 28, 2018
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Toss: India won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|Bangladesh innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Liton Das (WK)
|st Dhoni b Yadav
|121
|117
|12
|2
|Mehedi Hasan
|c Rayudu b Jadhav
|32
|59
|3
|–
|Imrul Kayes
|lbw b Chahal
|2
|12
|–
|–
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|c Bumrah b Jadhav
|5
|9
|1
|–
|Mithun Ali
|run out (Jadeja/Chahal)
|2
|4
|–
|–
|Mahmudullah
|c Bumrah b Yadav
|4
|16
|–
|–
|Soumya Sarkar
|run out (Rayudu/Dhoni)
|33
|45
|1
|1
|Mashrafe Mortaza (C)
|st Dhoni b Yadav
|7
|9
|–
|1
|Nazmul Islam
|run out (sub [Manish Pandey])
|7
|13
|–
|–
|Mustafizur Rahman
|not out
|2
|5
|–
|–
|Rubel Hossain
|b Bumrah
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|7 (2 lb, 5 w)
|Total
|222 all out (48.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-120 (Mehedi Hasan, 20.5 ov), 2-128 (Imrul Kayes, 23.5 ov), 3-137 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 26.5 ov), 4-139 (Mithun Ali, 27.6 ov), 5-151 (Mahmudullah, 32.2 ov), 6-188 (Liton Das, 40.6 ov), 7-196 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 42.5 ov), 8-213 (Nazmul Islam, 46.4 ov), 9-222 (Soumya Sarkar, 48.1 ov), 10-222 (Rubel Hossain, 48.3 ov)
|India bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|7
|0
|33
|0
|1
|–
|Bumrah
|8.3
|0
|39
|1
|2
|–
|Chahal
|8
|1
|31
|1
|1
|–
|Yadav
|10
|0
|45
|3
|–
|–
|Jadeja
|6
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|Jadhav
|9
|0
|41
|2
|1
|–
|India
|RG Sharma (C)
|S Dhawan
|AT Rayudu
|KD Karthik
|MS Dhoni (WK)
|KM Jadhav
|RA Jadeja
|K Yadav
|YS Chahal
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|JJ Bumrah
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed
Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto