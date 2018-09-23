India vs Pakistan Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 23

This is the Super 4, Match 3 of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.

Ind vs Pak match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST.

India vs Pakistan Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 23, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan

India Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed