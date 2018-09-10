India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule | SL vs Ind Women 2018 Fixtures

Check below Sri Lanka vs India Women 2018 cricket schedule for India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018. We bring you SL vs Ind Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 comprises of three ODIs and five T20s. Follow this post for the Sri Lanka vs India Women 2018 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of Sri Lanka vs India Women 2018.

India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 begins on September 11 with 1st ODI in Galle International Stadium, Galle. The tour ends with the 5th T20 on September 25 at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch SL vs Ind Women highlights and all the other updates of India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

Sep 11: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st ODI (ICC Championship match) at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sep 13: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI (ICC Championship match) at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sep 16: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI (ICC Championship match) at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

Sep 19: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

Sep 21: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I at Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Sep 22: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Sep 24: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 4th T20I at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Sep 25: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 5th T20I at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

