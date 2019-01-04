IndWB vs IndWG Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Live Score | Jan 4

India Women Blue vs India Women Green Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Match Date: Jan 4, 2019

Venue: Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India Women Blue vs India Women Green Scorecard | IndWB vs IndWG Scorecard

India Women Blue vs India Women Green Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Match Squads

India Women Blue Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Punam Raut (Captain), Priya Punia, G Trisha, Bharati Fulmali, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Mansi Joshi, Manali Dakshini, Aditi Sharma, TP Kanwer, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Minnu Mani, Tamanna Nigam

India Women Green Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Mona Meshram (Captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Tejal Hasabnis, Anita Lodhi, Arundhati Reddy, Sweta Verma (Wicket Keeper), SB Keerthana, Shefali Sahu, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Sushree Pradhan, Devyani Prasad

