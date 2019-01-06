IndWB vs IndWR Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Live Score | Jan 6

Related Link: Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Fixtures

India Women Blue vs India Women Red Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Scorecard: Follow this post for India Women Blue vs India Women Red Scorecard aka IndWB vs IndWR of Womens Challenger Trophy 2019. This is the Final of the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball India Women Blue vs India Women Red live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of India Women Blue vs India Women Blue Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for India Women Blue vs India Women Red live streaming and also for the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for India Women Blue vs India Women Red live score and live cricket commentary of IndWB vs IndWR played at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh on Jan 6, 2019. The IndWB vs IndWR match starts at 9:00 IST. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the India Women Blue vs India Women Red highlights and also the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 highlights.

India Women Blue vs India Women Red Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Final

Match Date: Jan 6, 2019

Venue: Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India Women Blue vs India Women Red Scorecard | IndWB vs IndWR Scorecard

Check IndWB vs IndWR Scorecard of Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 here.

India Women Blue vs India Women Red Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Match Squads

India Women Red Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Neeragattu Anusha, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Shivi Pandey, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey (Captain), Radha Yadav, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Ravi Kalpana (Wicket Keeper), Komal Zanzad, Shannti Kumari, Vrushali Bhagat, Jasia Akhtar

India Women Blue Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Priya Punia, Punam Raut (Captain), Minnu Mani, Bharati Fulmali, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Tanusree Sarkar, Tamanna Nigam, Mansi Joshi, Manali Dakshini, TP Kanwer, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Aditi Sharma, G Trisha

Thank you for visiting our website for the India Women Blue vs India Women Red Live Scores of the Womens Challenger Trophy 2019, and don’t forget to watch the IndWB vs IndWR Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Highlights.