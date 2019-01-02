IndWR vs IndWB Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Live Score | Jan 3

India Women Red vs India Women Blue Live Scores | Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Match Date: Jan 3, 2019

Venue: Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

India Women Red vs India Women Blue Scorecard | IndWR vs IndWB Scorecard

Check IndWR vs IndWB Scorecard of Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 here.

India Women Red vs India Women Blue Womens Challenger Trophy 2019 Match Squads

India Women Red Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Neeragattu Anusha, Shivi Pandey, Shannti Kumari, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannumbanu Pathan, Vrushali Bhagat, Shikha Pandey (Captain), Ravi Kalpana (Wicket Keeper), Jasia Akhtar, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Komal Zanzad, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

India Women Blue Squad for Womens Challenger Trophy 2019

Punam Raut (Captain), G Trisha, TP Kanwer, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Priya Punia, Sushma Verma (Wicket Keeper), Tanusree Sarkar, Bharati Fulmali, Aditi Sharma, Tamanna Nigam, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Mansi Joshi

